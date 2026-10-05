JUPITER, Fla. — WPTV is celebrating a local educator headed for a national stage!

Sireesha Rutter teaches journalism at Jupiter Middle School, and this week— she's headed to Salt Lake City to speak at a News Literacy Project conference. She plans to share with hundreds of educators and media professionals gathered from across the country what's working in her classroom.

WATCH: Journalism teacher from Jupiter to speak at News Literacy Project conference

Celebrating an awesome eductor

"She is the sweetest, kindest soul, but she'll tell you straight-up if something is not right," 8th-grade journalism student Emma Patterson said.

“I'm a lifelong lover of journalism, and I’ve had it since I was a kid," Rutter told WPTV anchor Ashley Glass about her passion for teaching journalism. "I think I just love learning about the world, and I think we’re just one spot on a big planet, and I want my kids to know what’s happening out there.”

