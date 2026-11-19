JUPITER, Fla. — Last week's FAA ground stop uprooted plans and wreaked havoc for so many people across the U.S. But for one Hobe Sound woman, it led to what could be her big break.

When the FAA grounded flights across the U.S., it cast a dark cloud over the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, where Broadway and "Glee" star Matthew Morrison was scheduled to perform this weekend. Much of his ensemble couldn't make it here.

But with storms come rainbows. And one local singer can attest.

Emily Rynasko, who said she watched "Glee" when she was younger, said she would have never expected a text from the actor who played William Schuester, asking her to sing a duet with him on stage.

"I found out about 9:30 in the morning, and the show was at 7:30 that night," Emily Rynasko said.

It was a moment Rynasko had been working toward her whole life.

"Learning sight-reading music and just using my ear. It's being a trained musician that's part of your job," Rynasko said.

Rynasko, who grew up in Hobe Sound, started that training as a kid at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

"They raised me. The Maltz Jupiter Theater is my, my home, and that is truly my family. They have made me the woman I am," Rynasko said.

So when Rynasko stepped into the spotlight to sing Somewhere Over the Rainbow, she treated it like a professional and felt right at home next to Morrison.

"I was a lot calmer than I thought I would be because I treated it like any other show that I had done," Rynasko said.

After all, there's no place like home.

"To also honor everyone that has been part of your journey, whether it's been a teacher, your community, your friends and family," Rynasko said. "That's what brings me joy and carries me through."

This story was reported on-air by journalist Jamie Ostroff and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

