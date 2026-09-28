JUPITER, Fla. — WPTV is spotlighting a community event that benefits the Perry J. Cohen Foundation.

Cohen, a teenager at the time, disappeared at sea with a friend more than ten years ago in the Jupiter area.

WATCH: Community event celebrates modern art and Perry J. Cohen Foundation

Perry J. Cohen modern art event

WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass anchored and co-produced a WPTV original documentary, 'Jupiter Lost Boys,' which reflected on a decade since the boys vanished and showcased the advocacy work on behalf of their families to make boating safer for everyone, especially young people.

Come today; that advocacy work is stronger than ever.

The upcoming Art with a Heart event on Oct. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach supports the Perry J. Cohen Foundation.

It's a charity auction with contemporary art. For more information about the event and tickets, click here.

"We are asking our friend, PJCF Champions, and supporters to join us and help spread the word," Pamela Cohen, Perry's mother, said.

People can enjoy an array of modern art and a true sense of community.

