Advocates launch petition for sea turtle protections as Jupiter beach dance parties continue

JUPITER, Fla. — The controversy around nighttime beach dance parties and sea turtle nesting areas in Jupiter does not appear to be over.

Earlier this week, WPTV reported that the Happy Beach Dancing group met with local, county, and state stakeholders along with representatives from Loggerhead Marinelife Center to address concerns about weekend beach dance parties held where sea turtles nest.

Jupiter beach dance parties will continue

The Town of Jupiter said there would be adjustments to reduce the amount of lighting used during the events to avoid disturbing nesting sea turtles, and the weekend event would go on. There had been calls to move the dance parties away from the area entirely during nesting season.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center sent WPTV a statement, saying that a "mutual compromise was not reached at this meeting. While organizers are reducing lights, this does not address our overall concerns."

Now a petition is circulating, calling for more protections for the turtles on Jupiter beaches.

Jupiter beach dance parties raise concerns for sea turtle nesting

"Jupiter Beach used to be a sanctuary for these magnificent creatures, particularly during the nesting season from March through November," the petition reads. "However, recent incidents have raised concerning questions about the enforcement of laws meant to shield them. Loud music, dancers on the beach, and bright cell phones disrupt the tranquility that's crucial for turtles during this vital period."

The petition asks for "decisive action" from the town in "reinforcing existing laws, increasing patrols, and spreading awareness among residents and visitors about the seriousness of these regulations."

Joanna Walczak, vice president of conservation at the nearby Loggerhead Marinelife Center, told WPTV that Jupiter's beaches are among the densest nesting sites for loggerheads in the entire world, with 150 nests in this small area. She said the center is not a regulatory agency, and their focus is on doing what is best for the turtles.