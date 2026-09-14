$16M Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse shoreline stabilization project nears completion with new boardwalk, plantings

JUPITER, Fla. — The land surrounding the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse is getting a major makeover.

A $16 million shoreline stabilization project is in its final months, bringing new recreational amenities and critical erosion protections to one of South Florida's most recognizable landmarks.

Peter DeWitt with the Bureau of Land Management showed off a new 830-foot boardwalk that hugs the shoreline around the lighthouse — just one of several improvements made over the last 18 months.

Seven staircases provide access along the boardwalk, and a retaining wall will be home to some of the 22,000 new plants being placed throughout the area.

The work addresses severe erosion that had eaten away at the surrounding land at a rate of about 7 feet annually.

"All of that going into the Intracoastal Waterway and out the inlet. With that, vegetation causing problems for boaters because the vegetation would float just below the surface, and dangers along the shoreline from the dune collapsing," DeWitt said.

DeWitt said the key is to make this a multiple-use area. The intention is also to host regular fishing programs for the public.

The project is not without controversy. The boating community raised concerns about future access.

As part of a compromise, several boating bays were established along the lagoon side of the lighthouse.

"It had become almost a free-for-all, and you could get 40 to 60 boats on the busiest weekend, but the daily use was 17 boats per day," DeWitt said.

Jupiter resident Julia Ferguson stopped at the site with a group of paddleboarders. She said the plan for boaters isn't ideal, but she understands it.

"We're disappointed about it because it's a great place. But we also understand living here we have seen so much erosion of the sand up to the lighthouse, and so we knew it was a matter of time," Ferguson said.

The official ribbon cutting is scheduled for Dec. 3.