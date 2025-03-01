JUPITER, Fla. — The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse is an icon in Palm Beach County, but the land around it is being washed away.

WPTV Reporter Tyler Hatfield spoke to Peter DeWitt, who is the Bureau of Land Management's field manager for the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. DeWitt says that water from the Indian River washes away around seven feet of the shoreline around the lighthouse each year.

“We've got sections (that) actually erode at more like 15 feet per year, just because of the topography and the factors in this area,” DeWitt said.

DeWitt manages the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area Shoreline Stabilization Project, a $16 million project aimed to preserve, protect and enhance the shorelines around the lighthouse.

“We must protect this area and this iconic lighthouse for future generations,” DeWitt said.

WATCH: How bad is the erosion near the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse?

$16 million project underway to stop rapid erosion of shoreline around Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

It's a favorite spot for boater Mark Niswonger, but he notices the natural scarring.

“It’s sad what’s happening with the erosion and everything,” Niswonger said.

The project is working to slow down the erosion by pouring limestone and planting mangroves to strengthen the shorelines. New technology is also being used, including the University of Miami's 3D printing infrastructure.

“We can study how effective it is over the next decade in recruiting mangroves, providing habitat for important sports fish in the area, and also actually doing the job of stopping the erosion,” DeWitt said.

The project is expected to finish in the summer of 2026.

“I think it’s needed and I think it’s great that it’s going to happen,” Niswonger said. “But it can’t happen fast enough.”