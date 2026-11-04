Fort Pierce restaurant owner finds ways to get young kids to read more books

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Big Apple Pizza restaurant owner Scott Van Duzer has been involved with the Read To Succeed program.

"With our Read To Succeed, and after three years, we've gotten 40,000 books out there, but I found a way to get books out there a lot quicker," said Van Duzer.

It's called the New Worlds Reading program.

Amy York, and her son Tripp, read together from books he gets in the mail.

"So, he got these books through a program called New Worlds Reading, and they are a partnership with the University of Florida and Scholastic," York said. "Well, it's awesome because they ship the books right to your house."

Van Duzer said it's easy getting books.

"It's real simple. All they have to go to is New Worlds Reading on the website and sign up," he said. "It takes less than five minutes, and they get nine free books a year through fifth grade."

Van Duzer said he wants to help all kids, especially low income children, to have access to books.

"It's just essential that we get books in kids' hands earlier and to have them in the home," he said, "I think it's just a huge step in their educational journey."

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Van Duzer feels so strongly about kids improving their reading that he is renovating a part of his restaurant into a reading room.

"Once that room is done, I'll have four computers in there designated for New Worlds Reading, where the kid can come out, still get a free book," he said, "but at the same time sign up for New Worlds Reading also."

York believes in a strong reading foundation.

"I believe that it's all children's right to read and having access to books is so important," she said. "One day he can choose whatever career path he wants, but reading is the foundation for all careers."

To learn more about New Worlds Reading, click here.