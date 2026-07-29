FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce pizza shop known for giving back is creating an even bigger space to inspire young readers.

Big Apple Pizza owner Scott Van Duzer is expanding the restaurant's free book program by transforming its outdoor patio into a dedicated reading room where children can pick up a book any time they visit.

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Fort Pierce pizza shop transforms patio into book haven, serving young readers

For years, Van Duzer has kept shelves of free books inside the restaurant, inviting children to take one home at no cost. He said seeing kids light up when they discover a new book has been one of the most rewarding parts of the program.

"The books are there so when the kids come in the store they're easily available," Van Duzer said. "They'll come in and they're excited they can take whatever they want home."

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As more children have stopped by to pick up books, the collection has continued to grow. Van Duzer said the restaurant has simply run out of space inside, prompting the decision to turn the outdoor patio into a permanent reading room.

"We have so many books and we are trying to keep ahead of the game that we have turned our porch into what's going to be the reading room," Van Duzer said. "So now anytime a child stops by they can get a book free of charge no questions asked."

The goal, he said, is to make books easy to access and help encourage a lifelong love of reading. Whether a family comes in for pizza or simply stops by for a book, every child is welcome to take one home.

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For Van Duzer, giving back has always been part of the restaurant's mission. He said that commitment comes from the example his mother set while he was growing up.

"I didn't have a lot," Van Duzer said. "My mom was pretty instrumental in my life so she just said if you can give back, give back. We live that every day."

Construction on the new reading room is underway and is expected to be completed later this fall.

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Until then, children can continue picking up free books inside Big Apple Pizza, where the message remains the same: every child is welcome to take a book home, no questions asked.

Big Apple Pizza is located at 2311 S 35th St, Fort Pierce FL 34981.