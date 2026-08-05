Lawmaker challenges Causeway Cove development's Live Local Act compliance

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A state lawmaker is challenging whether the controversial Causeway Cove development in Fort Pierce properly complies with Florida's Live Local Act, raising new questions about the massive waterfront project that would bring nearly 1,000 residential units and a 17-story hotel to the city's marina district.

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Fort Pierce development dispute: Live Local Act challenge

State Rep. Dana Trabulsy told Fort Pierce city commissioners Monday that the proposed development doesn't meet the zoning requirements of the Live Local Act — the same law she supported in 2023 that allows developers to bypass local height and density restrictions.

Zoning Dispute Centers on Aquatic Development Areas

The Causeway Cove project would transform the existing Causeway Cove Marina into a mixed-use development featuring more than 900 apartments and condos, restaurants, and a hotel tower reaching nearly 200 feet in height. The development has relied on the Live Local Act to override local zoning restrictions.

Trabulsy argues the project fails to comply with the law's specific zoning requirements. The Live Local Act permits developers to exceed local height and density limits only in commercial and mixed-use zones, provided they dedicate 40% of residential units to affordable housing for at least 30 years.

"I feel upon review the City of Fort Pierce land development regulations comprehensive plan and applicability of SB-102 Live Local Act, the Causeway Cove is not in compliance," Trabulsy said during Monday's commission meeting.

Mapping Error May Invalidate Project's Legal Foundation

According to Trabulsy, a mapping error incorrectly designated portions of the Causeway Cove site as commercial zoning when they should be classified as aquatic development. This distinction could prove crucial for the project's legal standing.

"The aquatic area or submerged lands within the site are in the A2 Aquatic Development Zoning District and therefore, not covered by Live Local Act," Trabulsy explained to commissioners.

The aquatic development zoning classification would prevent the project from utilizing Live Local Act provisions, potentially forcing developers to comply with Fort Pierce's original height and density restrictions.

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City Commissioner Disputes Zoning Challenge

Fort Pierce City Commissioner Michael Broderick questioned whether such a significant zoning issue would have escaped state oversight during the approval process.

"I believe that if the zoning wasn't compliant, that the state people that were handling this would have caught on to that," Broderick said.

When Trabulsy urged commissioners to rescind the project's approval and pursue legal action, Broderick expressed skepticism about the city's chances of success in court.

"I do not see the angle of attack that's not going to cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions of dollars, to fight this fight with what chance of prevailing?" Broderick said.

Community Concerns Mount Over Waterfront Changes

The development has drawn opposition from residents who frequent the marina area. Mike Macy, who works on his uncle's boat at the marina, said the area feels like family property after four years of regular visits.

"This whole area has always been a part of the family," Macy said. "Instead of coming over here and walking on the docks and going fishing, we got to stare at big buildings."

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Macy expressed concerns about how the high-rise development would change the character of the waterfront area where he brings his children for recreational activities.

The controversy adds another layer of complexity to a project that has already faced community resistance over its scale and impact on Fort Pierce's historic marina district.

WPTV has reached out to Trabulsy for additional comment and is awaiting a response.

WPTV

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