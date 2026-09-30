Fort Pierce city clerk testifies about meetings in former city manager Nick Mimms corruption trial

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce City Clerk Linda Cox took the stand Wednesday as the trial of former city manager Nick Mimms entered its third day.

Mimms was arrested in 2024 on charges of bid tampering and official misconduct.

WATCH BELOW: Fort Pierce city clerk takes the stand in Nick Mimms trial

Fort Pierce city clerk takes the stand in Nick Mimms trial

The jury heard first from Cox, who testified about a series of city meetings shown in video evidence by the state. One meeting, held in October 2019, showed a representative with Allegany Franciscan Ministries presenting a community center concept on behalf of the Lincoln Park Young Professionals for two vacant lots along Avenue D.

The Lincoln Park Young Professionals had been awarded a $500,000 grant from Allegany Franciscan Ministries for the project. Among the organization's board members was Caleta Scott, the niece of Mimms, as well as a city employee.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Mimms had begun the process of having the Avenue D land declared as surplus, even though it had been designated for use as parking for the nearby Lincoln Theater.

Prosecutors questioned Cox about whether the city board relied on Mimms for accurate information.

"Does the board also expect the defendant to give them correct information?" Assistant State Attorney Brandon White said.

"Yes," Cox said.

"Do they rely on the defendant to give correct information?" Assistant State Attorney Brandon White said.

"Yes," Cox said.

Attorneys also showed footage from future meetings of the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency, where the board voted to declare the lots surplus and later announced that the Lincoln Park Young Professionals had won the bid.

WATCH BELOW: Opening statements begin in trial of former city manager

Former Fort Pierce city manager faces day two of trial

Under cross-examination, the defense argued it was no secret that Mimms' niece was among those seeking to obtain the property.

Defense attorney Donald Murrell questioned Cox about whether she had raised any concerns at the time.

"You knew they were city employees," Murrell said.

"I did," Cox said.

"And it bothered you that they were doing this?" Murrell said.

"I thought it was a little odd," Cox said.

"You didn't raise any objections," Murrell said.

"I did not," Cox said.

Murrell also questioned Cox about the city attorney's presence at the meetings.

"He saw the same slideshow you saw, the same PowerPoint?" Murrell said.

"Yes," Cox said.

"He didn't raise any objections or concerns, did he?" Murrell said.

"Not at the meeting," Cox said.

"Ever?" Murrell said.

"I wouldn't know. Not that I know of," Cox said.

The trial is expected to last at least a week.