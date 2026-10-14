Former Melbourne police officer sentenced to death for killing Fort Pierce motorcycle mechanic

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A former Melbourne police officer and Treasure Coast first responder has been sentenced to death.

Otto Lenke was found guilty in May of shooting and killing Richard Benson inside the victim's bike shop, Fast Frank's, back in February 2021.

Former officer convicted of murdering Fort Pierce motorcycle mechanic

The crime happened just down the street from Fort Pierce Police Department headquarters.

Prosecutors showed the jury surveillance video of the crime during the trial back in May.

Lenke not only shot Benson, but spread denatured alcohol over his body and set him on fire while he was still alive.

As to a motive, prosecutors noted Benson was dating a woman that Lenke had once been romantically involved with.

Assistant State Attorney Brandon White told WPTV that justice was served and he's pleased that this part of the legal process is done.