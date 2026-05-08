Former officer convicted of murdering Fort Pierce motorcycle mechanic, setting him on fire

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A former Melbourne police officer and Treasure Coast first responder has been convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting death of a Fort Pierce motorcycle mechanic.

Otto Lenke was found guilty of shooting and killing Richard Benson inside Benson's bike shop, Fast Frank's, in February 2021.

Former officer convicted of murdering Fort Pierce motorcycle mechanic

Prosecutors said Lenke not only shot Benson, but then set him on fire while he was still alive.

The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

A sentencing hearing is expected to begin on May 18.

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