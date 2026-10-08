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Former city manager Nick Mimms was found guilty of misconduct charge, not guilty of bid tampering

Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms
WPTV
Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms
Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms
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FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Jury finds former city manager Nick Mimms guilty of official misconduct, not guilty of bid tampering charge.

Mimms was arrested in 2024 on charges of bid tampering and official misconduct.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Mimms had begun the process of having the Avenue D land declared as surplus, even though it had been designated for use as parking for the nearby Lincoln Theater.

Sentencing will take place on Dec. 11.

This is a developing story and will be updated

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