Driver arrested in Fort Pierce hit-and-run that injured 7-year-old

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A driver is in custody after a hit-and-run crash seriously injured a 7-year-old in Fort Pierce earlier this month, police said.

The Fort Pierce Police Department said Wednesday that they arrested Demetris Johnson, 34, in a hit-and-run that occurred on Aug. 1 at the intersection of North 25th Street and Avenue M.

Drivers arrested in Fort Pierce hit-and-run that sent child to hospital

Investigators said Johnson was located and arrested at 2905 U.S. Highway 1. He faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving while license suspended.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:55 p.m. at the intersection of North 25th Street and Avenue M.

Police said two children were crossing the roadway in a marked crosswalk when Johnson struck one of the children.

"Surveillance video obtained from a nearby business captured the crash and shows Johnson exiting his vehicle to check on the children before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene," police said in a statement. "Through the diligent work of responding officers and investigators, the suspect vehicle was quickly identified using available investigative technology and law enforcement databases. These resources also assisted officers in identifying Johnson as the driver."

The 7-year-old has been released from the hospital and is currently recovering, police said.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.