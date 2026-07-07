28-year-old man dies following weekend double shooting in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 28-year-old man died Tuesday after he was shot multiple times in Fort Pierce over the weekend, according to police.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at about 3:43 a.m. in the 300 block of South 14th Street.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

A 28-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Officers also found a 28-year-old woman with injuries to her hand from the shooting, but her injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the victims had been involved in an earlier altercation in the 5800 block of Okeechobee Road before returning to their residence.

As they arrived home, police said a man believed to be involved in the previous altercation approached and opened fire before fleeing the area.

Police said this investigation remains active and ongoing.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.