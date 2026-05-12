BOCA RATON, Fla. — As Boca Raton heads into a busy summer beach season, concerned residents are keeping a close eye on sargassum piling up along the shoreline.

The seaweed has been washing up along South Beach in Boca Raton, bringing strong odors and health concerns for some beachgoers. Florida has seen high levels of sargassum in recent years, with peak season typically running from March through October.

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Sargassum washing up on Boca Raton beaches raises concerns ahead of summer season

Some visitors say the buildup is making trips to the beach less enjoyable.

“It does pose a problem from the smell perspective,” said one beachgoer, Ylan.

“There’s a lot of sea-lice on the seaweed that harbors it and then you always get itchy."

Longtime resident Bailey Foulds says the seaweed is consistent — but she does not have major concerns with it.

“I don't mind it at all — the only bother is that it carries baby jellyfish, which can give you sea lice, which can be kind of annoying. But besides that, it only really stays as a breaker; if you swim past it, it really doesn’t get indoor way at all,” said Foulds.

City officials say the issue remains on their radar, and cleanup crews are removing the seaweed daily. The work is being done with approval from the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center to help protect sea turtle nests during nesting season.