Woman found dead 2 miles off Boca Raton coast went to prison for killing her mother back in 2014

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police have identified the woman found dead about 2 miles off the city's coast Tuesday morning as Patricia Brennan, 63, of Fort Lauderdale.

Brennan was found about two miles east of 2500 N. Ocean Boulevard just after 8 a.m. after a boater spotted the body. The Boca Raton Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to the scene.

According to Hollywood police, Brennan was arrested in 2014 on murder and kidnapping charges after her 76-year-old mother was found stabbed to death at a Hollywood home.

Brennan was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in state prison but was credited with 839 days of time served in Broward County Jail for the murder, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

She was released from custody in November 2022.

It's unclear if foul play is suspected or if Brennan was reported missing prior to her death. WPTV has reached out to police to request more information.

The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lima at 561-620-6246.