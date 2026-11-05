New Boca Raton school zone speed cameras start Monday, bringing citywide total to 6

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Starting Monday, Nov. 9, the City of Boca Raton is expanding its School Zone Safety Program by adding speed cameras to three more school zones, affecting drivers passing four schools.

The expansion brings the city's total number of participating school zones to six.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

New Boca Raton school zone speed cameras start Nov. 9

The new cameras — near Calusa Elementary, Blue Lake Elementary, Omni Middle and Spanish River High schools — will now capture violations and issue tickets when lights are flashing.

Through its partnership with RedSpeed, the city uses speed cameras to help deter speeding and improve safety for drivers, bikers and pedestrians traveling in each school zone.

Each school zone will have a 30-day warning period. After that, drivers going 11 mph or more over the speed limit while lights are flashing will get a $100 civil penalty. Citations do not result in points on a driver's license or affect auto insurance rates.

Victor Jorges, WPTV's Boca Raton reporter, connected with a parent near one of these zones. He says he pays close attention on the road, especially when lights are flashing.

"Trust me, I don't want a ticket, and I have a daughter of my own," Juan Hiraldo said.

He also told Jorges he has reservations about the technology and its timing.

"Sometimes people make a turn when it's yellow… automatically turns red …they might be in the mid section of the lines, and you get a ticket for it," Hiraldo said. "It could be a good thing for the children to control the situation, but also a bad thing for the drivers here in Florida."

These school zone cameras have different times when they'll be active and issuing tickets.

Cameras will capture violations only when school zone flashing lights are activated during the following times:

Calusa Elementary School

Location: 2051 Clint Moore Road

Morning: 7:05 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.

Afternoon: 2 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.

Blue Lake Elementary School

Location: Military Trail and Potomac Road

Morning: 7:20 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.

Afternoon: 2 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.

Omni Middle School/Spanish River High School

Location: Jog Road and Yamato Road

Morning: 7 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

Afternoon: 2:45 a.m. to 4:35 p.m.

The city previously implemented the program in the Addison Mizner School, Boca Raton Community High School and the J.C. Mitchell Elementary School zones.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

