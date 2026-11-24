BOCA RATON, Fla. — A 19-year-old woman escaped with minor injuries after police say a man armed with a knife forced her into a wooded area along Boca Raton’s El Rio Trail and attempted to sexually assault her Monday morning.

Boca Raton police said 36-year-old LaPaul Jackson was arrested a short time later aboard a public bus as he allegedly tried to leave the area.

Officers responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to a report of an assault along the El Rio Trail, just north of Spanish River Boulevard.

According to police, the woman was walking along the trail when a man she did not know approached her from behind with a knife. Investigators said he forced her into a nearby wooded area where a small camp had been set up.

Police said the man attempted to sexually assault the woman and committed additional lewd acts before she was able to escape and run back toward the trail. Another person then called police.

The woman suffered minor injuries and gave officers a detailed description of the suspect, police said.

Officers established a perimeter and worked with the woman to track her cellphone, which police said the suspect had taken. Real-time location information showed the phone was moving, leading investigators to believe the suspect had boarded a public bus.

Officers stopped the bus near North Federal Highway and Northeast 20th Street. Police said they identified Jackson aboard the bus and recovered the woman's cellphone.

Jackson was arrested on charges of armed kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted sexual battery. Police said additional charges are pending.

He was later taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boca Raton police Detective Gannon at 561-620-6073.

