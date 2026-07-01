BOCA RATON, Fla. — Local businesses in Boca Raton are continuing their efforts to support families affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week, leaving thousands dead and even more missing.

As recovery is just beginning, local business owners say it is critical that the community does not forget or move on.

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'KEEP DONATING': Boca Raton businesses push to keep Venezuela earthquake relief efforts alive

From more than a thousand miles away, a West Boca supermarket and a Venezuelan restaurant are collecting supplies and monetary donations to send directly to impacted families.

Franky Jorge, owner of GalaFresh Supermarket West Boca Raton, said he moved quickly after hearing about the earthquakes and is now accepting supplies and monetary donations.

"Apart from many of our customers being from Venezuela, all of our friends from Venezuela, being Latino, we really feel this as something that really hit close to home," Jorge said.

Pamela Rodriguez, owner of Doctor Chicha, said dozens of volunteers sorted through non-perishable foods, baby supplies, clothes and more.

"This entire situation is incredibly painful. It really is," Rodriguez said.

Those donations will be taken to Global Empowerment Mission in Doral and then shipped to families in Venezuela.

Rodriguez said the community's response has been overwhelming.

"We've received tremendous support from the community. This place was completely full," Rodriguez said.

She said one of the volunteers was an earthquake survivor herself.

"She told me, 'I'm a survivor. I spent four days trapped under the rubble before I was rescued,'" Rodriguez said.

As the road to recovery continues, Rodriguez said it is important the community does not forget or move on too quickly."The most important thing is to keep donating," Rodriguez said.

Jorge echoed that sentiment. "It's brutal. And today it's Venezuela; tomorrow it can be another place and we just want to make sure we're there. That we're there to assist no matter where it is," Jorge said. "Just pay it forward," Jorge said.