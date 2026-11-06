‘I miss him’: Friends mourn Boca Raton teen killed in e-bike crash

BOCA RATON — Friends of 18-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Donahue are mourning the Spanish River High School senior after he was killed in an e-bike crash on West Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton, just hours after spending Halloween night with friends.

Donahue's friends told WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache they are struggling with the sudden loss while remembering the plans they had made together, including attending college.

Watch report from Zitlali Solache:

‘I still text him’: Friends mourn Boca Raton teen killed in e-bike crash

A blue cross now marks the area along West Palmetto Park Road where the crash occurred.

“That’s where it happened, so it deserves to be known,” said Sawyer Geldert, a close friend of Kenny.

The memorial is a place for Donahue's loved ones to remember the 18-year-old they describe as funny, loving, optimistic and caring.

“I still text him,” Geldert said. “It hurts to lose someone so close to you. And if I could see him one last time, I would hug him and never let go.”

Police investigating crash on West Palmetto Park Road

The Boca Raton Police Services Department said its Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash, which happened shortly before 2 a.m. on West Palmetto Park Road between Interstate 95 and Military Trail.

According to police, the driver of a 2025 blue Corvette was traveling east on West Palmetto Park Road when the car struck an electric bicycle carrying two people.

Police said Donahue was the passenger on the e-bike and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 16-year-old operating the e-bike was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. The Corvette driver was not injured.

Investigators are evaluating whether criminal charges will be filed in Donahue's death.

‘It’s really hard for it to be so quiet’

Friends told WPTV they had spent Halloween night with Donahue before learning hours later that he had been killed.

“I was speechless,” Rafaella Gonzalez said. “I couldn’t even feel any emotions in the moment. I was just so devastated.”

As they grieve, Donahue's friends are focusing on the person they knew.

“The funny, loving, always optimistic, caring person that you would see every single day,” Kazim Raza said.

Santiago Rocha said his friend left an impact on those around him.

“I also feel Kenny was sent from God to teach us about how to love each other,” Rocha said.

For Donahue's classmates, his absence is especially noticeable at Spanish River High School.

“I miss being able to give him the hugs I gave him every day,” London Adams said. “I miss the way he smelled. I miss the way he laughed. He was genuinely such an important person to all of us. It’s really hard for it to be so quiet in school now.”

Friends remember the future they planned together

Donahue's friends said the loss has also forced them to confront a future they expected him to be part of.

“We were literally talking about it the night before, where we were going to college together,” said Geldert. “I was supposed to dorm with him.”

Loved ones said Donahue enjoyed sports, working out and spending time with other people. They said he wanted to become a police officer and serve people.

Melonie James, who identified herself as a close friend of Donahue's mother, told WPTV that watching his mother grieve has been heartbreaking.

“She won’t get to see her baby graduate,” James said.

Friends said the 16-year-old who was operating the e-bike is recovering.

“He’s doing well,” Hudson Quinonez said. “I’m so glad he’s OK because it could’ve been so much worse.”

Loved ones and police ask witnesses to come forward

As the investigation continues, Donahue's loved ones are asking anyone who saw what happened to come forward so they can better understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We just need to piece together the night,” said James. “We need help.”

Loved ones have created the email address info@justiceforkenny.com for information about the crash.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department is also asking witnesses or anyone with information about the investigation to contact Officer Gonzalez at 561-419-4124. Donahue is expected to be laid to rest Friday.

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