BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Palm Beach County family is celebrating Father’s Day with a story of lifelong dedication to medicine.

At St. Mary’s Medical Center within the Palm Beach Health Network, Dr. Albert Taño is working alongside two of his children, all three now serving patients in the same hospital system.

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Father's Day: Palm Beach County father and his 2 children are all doctors in the same hospital

For the Taño family, medicine isn’t just a profession—it’s a shared calling shaped at home.

“I don’t think we know how to do anything else to be honest with you,” Dr. Albert Taño said, reflecting on how deeply rooted medicine has become in their family life.

His daughter, Dr. Sara Taño, now works as a pediatric emergency room physician. His son, Dr. Eric Taño, followed a similar path into neonatology—specializing in the care of newborns, much like his father.

Together, the family says the influence started long before medical school, with conversations at home and a father who consistently modeled what it meant to care for others.

“We will always try to be an ounce of what he is,” Dr. Sara Taño said. “We’re so thankful for everything he has done for us. He has given us a beautiful life and he’s the best.”

Dr. Eric Taño added that his guidance extended far beyond medicine.

“Not just through medicine, every aspect of our lives he has helped us through, guided us, and made sure we were on the right paths," he said.

Dr. Albert Taño said his goal was always simple: to provide compassionate care and lead by example.

This Father’s Day, the Taño family’s story stands as a reminder of how influence at home can shape not just careers—but entire lives dedicated to helping others.