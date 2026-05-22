Calusa Elementary raises more than $94,000 in 15th annual St. Baldrick's childhood cancer fundraiser

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Calusa Elementary School in Boca Raton broke its own fundraising record at its 15th annual St. Baldrick's event, raising more than $94,000 to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

More than 45 teachers and students shaved their heads in solidarity with children battling cancer. On Friday, the school's lunchroom was converted to a barbershop/concert hall for the event.

WATCH BELOW: Student cancer survivor leads school's record $94K fundraiser

Student cancer survivor leads school's record $94K fundraiser in Boca Raton

"The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a foundation that raises funds to find a cure for cancer. Kids will shave their heads in solidarity for those kids fighting the battle right now," organizers Jamie Kshonz and Joanne White said.

Leading the charge was fifth grader Camden Katz, who raised more than any other participant.

"$5,000 plus," Katz said.

For Katz, the event carries a deeply personal meaning. He was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in 2024 at age 9.

"It means a lot. I was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in 2024 when I was nine," Katz said.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare, fast-growing cancer that targets the body's soft tissues, specifically in immature cells intended to develop into skeletal muscle.

Katz spent six months undergoing chemotherapy, traveling to New York for treatment so rare that he was only the fourth person in the world to receive it.

Now with his cancer in remission, Katz returned to this year's event and was greeted with chants of his name from the crowd — including his best friend, Gabriel Helitzer.

"It's great because that's my friend doing brave things up there. Every dollar and every little piece of hair goes to something important for kids like Camden," Helitzer said.

Katz said the outpouring of support reinforced why the event matters.

"It means a lot that I had so much support. It's so important to raise more money to find cures for kids like me; every dollar counts," Katz said.

The school's fundraising total was $94,064.

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