BOCA RATON, Fla. — New police body-camera video shows officers taking a man into custody after a 19-year-old woman reported being attacked along Boca Raton’s El Rio Trail. Now, people who frequent the trail say the attack, along with an earlier incident involving the same suspect at the same location, is making them reconsider their safety and call for a greater police presence.

WATCH: El Rio Trail assault arrest caught on bodycam amid safety concerns

Bodycam shows El Rio Trail assault arrest, people call for more police presence

Bodycam shows suspect being taken into custody

Police body-camera video shows officers taking 36-year-old LaPaul Jackson of Miami Gardens into custody following Monday’s attack.

According to a Boca Raton police report, the 19-year-old woman was walking along El Rio Trail around 11:30 a.m. when Jackson allegedly approached her from behind with a knife and forced her into a wooded area.

Police said the woman was attacked before she managed to escape and return to the trail, where someone helped her call 911. Investigators said she suffered multiple cuts.

Police used the location of the woman’s stolen cellphone to track Jackson to a Palm Tran bus, according to the police affidavit.

Jackson faces seven charges, including kidnapping, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a weapon and tampering with a victim. Police records also show he is accused of violating his pretrial release in connection with an August robbery case.

Attack raises safety concerns along El Rio Trail

People who regularly walk and exercise along El Rio Trail told WPTV the daytime attack has changed how they think about their safety.

“In shock, especially because it happened so early in the morning,” Isabel Chambers told WPTV.

Luiz Souza said he was disappointed and believes more attention needs to be paid to the area.

“Disappointment because the police is supposed to take care a little better of this place,” Souza said.

Another person said the attack will make her reconsider walking the trail by herself.

“Well, I’m going to think twice now about going alone,” she said.

Previous incident adds to concerns

The concerns come as WPTV learned Jackson had previously been arrested in connection with another incident at the same location on El Rio Trail.

According to police records, Jackson allegedly pushed a woman to the ground and stole her cellphone during an Aug. 1 incident. The affidavit says Jackson was on pretrial release in that case when the November incident occurred.

Marvin Montoya told WPTV in Spanish that learning about the incidents caught him by surprise.

“It surprises me, and I feel bad because if he hurt a woman or a young girl, he could hurt anyone,” Montoya said.

Montoya added that he was glad Jackson was in custody.

Calls for more police presence

WPTV asked Boca Raton police about the wooded encampment near the trail where investigators said Monday’s attack continued.

Police said the property is privately owned, which presents an enforcement challenge because officers cannot enter simply to issue trespass warnings. Police confirmed previous arrests have been made in the area.

Following the two incidents, people WPTV spoke with said they would like to see a more visible police presence along El Rio Trail.

“It’d be nice to know that there’s somebody keeping an eye out for people,” one person said.

More details from police records

The police affidavit provides additional details about how investigators tracked down Jackson.

Police said the woman’s stolen iPhone had Life360 enabled, allowing her mother to provide officers with live location information. Investigators followed the phone’s movement to a Palm Tran bus near Northeast 20th Street and North Federal Highway.

Officers found Jackson on the bus, according to the affidavit. Police also reported recovering the woman’s cellphone from the rear of the bus.

Investigators said they recovered a large green serrated knife near El Rio Trail that the woman identified as the weapon used during the attack.

According to the affidavit, officers also found a backpack in Jackson’s possession containing items including zip ties, duct tape, masks and a dark-colored long-sleeve jacket.

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