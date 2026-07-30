Boca Raton's new police chief Jarad Phelps sworn in, plans to address homelessness concerns

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton's new police chief Jarad Phelps began was sworn in Thursday afternoon, bringing more than 30 years of law enforcement experience to the city.

WATCH BELOW: 'I got to learn the community, the ins and outs, nuances, here,' Police Chief Jarad Phelps tells WPTV

Boca Raton swears in new police chief Jarad Phelps

Phelps was officially welcomed into the Boca Raton Police Department during a ceremony at Lynn University, where first responders, city leaders, lawmakers and law enforcement officials gathered to mark the occasion. He was pinned by his family during the event, which included bagpipes and a swearing-in.

Phelps previously served as police chief of Jacksonville, North Carolina. City staff said he specializes in police operations, crime reduction, community engagement, and officer recruitment and retention.

City Manager Mark Sohaney said Phelps stood out during the selection process.

"With Jarad what impressed me the most was his demeanor, he's humble, he knows how to lead, he knows how to listen," he said.

WPTV Swearing in of new Boca Raton Police Chief Jarad Phelps during ceremony at Lynn University on July 30, 2026 in Boca Raton, Fla.

Phelps was selected from hundreds of candidates, including applicants from Florida, 27 other states, Puerto Rico and Mexico. He said he plans to address homelessness concerns, focus on the future of police headquarters, and keep up with public safety in a growing city.

"I got to learn the community, the ins and outs, nuances, here," Phelps said. "I know there's a few issues already to take a look at. I've been paying attention to the homeless discussion that's going on."

Mayor Andy Thomson said the city is committed to maintaining a high standard of public safety under the new chief's leadership.

"Me and Mr. Sohnaney will work with the chief on making sure that our public safety remains, what I view to be, cream of the crop," Thomson said.

Phelps said positive talks with city staff influenced his decision to take the role, and he looks forward to building strong partnerships with staff, officers and residents.

WPTV

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