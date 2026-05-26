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Boca Raton unveils new memorial park plaque on Day of Remembrance ceremony

The original plaque was removed in March after public outcry over the inclusion of former city council members' names
Boca Raton City Plaque
Michael Grau
Boca Raton City Plaque
Posted

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton city leaders gathered beside City Hall on Memorial Day to unveil a new memorial park plaque, replacing one that had sparked controversy earlier this year.

The ceremony was designed to properly honor veterans and the park's historical significance.

The replacement comes after the original plaque drew criticism for including the names of former city council members.

The current City Council voted to replace the controversial plaque with one that better reflects the memorial's mission and respects those it was meant to commemorate.

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