Boca Raton siblings win library drawing contest, artwork to appear on city library cards

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Two Boca Raton siblings are sharing their talents with the community after winning the Boca Raton Public Library drawing contest.

The city hosted its first-ever 2D drawing competition, drawing artwork submissions from all ages. Siblings Amelia and AJ Vargas were announced as best overall winners, and their art will be featured on the city's official library cards.

The two attend Addison Mizner Elementary — Amelia is in second grade and AJ is in kindergarten. Their parents say they love to visit the library in Boca.

The siblings remembered the moment they found out they won.

"It happened on my first day of, our first day of school. Once my parents told me, I freaked out. We were freaking out jumping on the couches," Amelia said.

"We were so excited," AJ said.

Amelia also walked us through her brainstorming process. "I was thinking about how there's so much books. There's so much music. And AJ loves games," Amelia said.

Contest winners will receive certificates during a ceremony on Sept. 1 at the Spanish River Library.

