Boca Raton selects finalists from Maryland and North Carolina for next police chief

Boca Raton has narrowed the search for its next police chief.

After a national search that the city says netted 105 applications, with 77 applicants meeting the job requirements, two finalists have emerged.

Assistant Chief of Police Nicholas R. Augustine of the Montgomery County Department of Police in Maryland, and Chief of Police Jarad L. Phelps

of Jacksonville, North Carolina are the two finalists.

The city says there were many Florida applicants, but the national search drew interest from candidates in 27 states, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

"Highly qualified law enforcement leaders from across the country were interested in this opportunity because they recognize the professionalism of this department, the support for public safety in our community, and the importance of the work being done here every day," said City Manager Mark Sohaney.

Former Boca Raton Police Chief Michele Miuccio stepped down in March, after serving in the role since 2020. Two other city officials were also let go at that time, days after the city's municipal election, in what the city manager called a restructuring.

The city says it will be conducting additional interviews with the candidates, who will spend time in Boca Raton to learn more about the community. A final selection will be made after that.

MORE COVERAGE:

Boca Raton / Delray Beach Survey reveals low ratings of police chief months leading to shake-up Ethan Stein