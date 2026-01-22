BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton residents are seeking answers about a proposed new police headquarters that would require voter approval and comes with a big price tag of approximately $190 million.

Nearly 40 years after the current facility was built, Boca Raton police are asking for a new headquarters, calling it a necessity.

Boca residents weigh in on $190 million police headquarters proposal ahead of March vote

The request brought residents to an information session on Wednesday to learn more about the proposal.

We first told you about the proposal last October. The current police headquarters stands along NW 2nd Avenue, but the proposed facility would be roughly four miles out, near I-95 and Spanish River Boulevard.

The project will appear on the March 10 ballot, asking residents to approve up to $175 million of the total cost through a tax bond.

City officials say the existing building is aging and the department has outgrown it, needing more space for equipment, units and staff.

"Everything's changed since then. We have a lot of specialty units, specialty units have equipment," said Chief Michele Miuccio with the Boca Raton Police Department. "We need a more modern facility where we can do these kinds of investigations."

The proposed tax bond would cost taxpayers approximately $124 per year for 30 years to fund the $175 million portion of the project.

WPTV's Reporter Zitlali Solache asked Chief Miuccio about the high cost, who responded saying it's an investment.

"It's a lot of money, but you're building for the future, you're building for your security for the public safety of the future," Miuccio said.

However, some taxpayers, like resident Martin Bell, are still evaluating whether the plan offers good value.

"Well, that's something I need to evaluate," Bell said. "That's part of the process. Okay, how much is it going to cost me in my tax bill? And is it reasonable what they are building? Is it a good location?"

If approved by a majority of voters, it will follow this timeline:

Phase 1: Preliminary Planning - Now

Phase 2: Design & Permitting - 2026

Phase 3: Preliminary Site Construction - 2027

Phase 4: Completion & Move-in - 2029

If the measure is denied, the city will explore other ways to fund the project.

"We are looking to be a police department for the future," officials said. "So we have to continue with this project."