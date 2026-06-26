Boca Raton psychiatrist's license suspended after patients allege he asked them to undress on Zoom

A Boca Raton psychiatrist is facing serious allegations after at least 2 patients say they were asked to undress during mental health appointments conducted during Telehealth sessions.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo issued an emergency suspension of Dr. Andrew Sorial's medical license after the allegations were filed.

Boca Raton psychiatrist suspended after patients allege he asked them to undress on Zoom

According to state documents, a 29-year-old patient identified as S.A. began treatment with Sorial in 2020 for depression, anxiety and OCD. During a Zoom appointment, the woman discussed body image concerns, when Sorial allegedly asked to assess her body — eventually requesting she strip down to a bra and underwear. In another visit, the patient was allegedly asked to take off her top and show him her breasts.

State documents include this exchange:

"Patient S.A. asked Dr. Sorial if he was asking her to take her top off and show him her naked breasts. Dr. Sorial said, 'yes, if that's what you're comfortable with.'"

Around summer of 2025, another patient, a 33-year-old woman identified as C.B. — saw Sorial for ADHD, depression and bipolar disorder. State documents allege similar requests over Zoom, escalating to providing photos of the patient in a bra, underwear or bikini.

Nicole Bishop, a victims' advocate in Palm Beach County, said the situation reflects a troubling pattern. "Sometimes people that are in positions of authority or helping professions can exploit those individuals who they are there to help," Bishop said.

A lawsuit has been filed against Sorial and Boca Raton Psychiatry. WPTV sought a response from Sorial and the practice, but did not receive one.

No criminal charges have been filed. Bishop is encouraging anyone who feels unsafe to come forward.

"Trust your instincts. That's something that I wish people would rely on," Bishop said. “To trust those bad feelings and to get up and walk away," Bishop said.

Bishop also addressed the barriers that keep victims from speaking up. "So many barriers. I think one of them is feeling believed," Bishop said.

If you or someone you know needs help, Palm Beach County Victim Services operates a 24-hour crisis helpline at (561) 833-7273. Those outside the local calling area can reach the helpline toll-free at (866) 891-7273.

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