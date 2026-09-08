Boca Raton police to conduct administrative review of 2024 officer-involved shooting

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police said they will move forward with an administrative review of a December 2024 officer-involved shooting after the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office determined the use of deadly force was legally justified.

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Police said on Dec. 18, 2024, Officer Michael Super fired his weapon during an encounter with Morey Clemmons, 39, near 50 NW 2nd Ave. Clemmons, who was homeless, died at the scene.

Following the shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted an independent investigation and provided its findings to the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 26, the State Attorney's Office notified the Boca Raton Police Services Department that after a thorough review of the FDLE investigation, it concluded that the use of deadly force by Super was "objectively reasonable under the circumstances and his actions were legally justified."

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With the criminal investigation now complete, the department said it will proceed with its administrative review.

"That review is separate from the criminal investigation and is intended to provide a thorough and objective examination of the circumstances surrounding the shooting, as well as compliance with the department's policies and procedures," the department said in a news release on Tuesday.

In the news release, Boca Raton Police Chief Jarad Phelps addressed the impact of officer-involved shootings on the community.

"Officer-involved shootings have a profound impact not only on those directly involved, but also their families and the broader community," he said. "The Boca Raton Police Services Department remains committed to transparency and will continue to share information as the process moves forward."

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Clemmons' family described him as a loving and upbeat person who struggled with housing instability for many years.

"Morey, was just a beautiful man," his brother, Willie Clemmons, told WPTV. "Morey was always an upbeat guy. He wasn't the type that would come around you angry, mean, harming."

Willie Clemmons said his brother loved playing football, had five children, and was a self-described "god-fearing" Christian. He said it was hard to believe his brother was involved in the shooting.

"I'm going to miss my brother just being alive," Willie Clemmons said.

Jennifer Masso, who said she is married to Morey and has two children with him, also spoke about his character.

"I want everybody to know he was a good guy and he didn't deserve anything [bad] to happen," Masso said.

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Willie Clemmons said the family had tried to help his brother find stable housing over the years.

"We all have tried to house him, give him a place to stay," Willie Clemmons said. "When he needed money, we gave him money. Homelessness was a big problem for him for many years."

Court records show Clemmons pleaded guilty in August 2024 to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, along with other charges. In that case, West Palm Beach police said Clemmons threw glass bottles at officers as they tried to arrest him for stealing beer and chicken wings from a Publix. He was sentenced to a year of probation, but after a violation, a warrant was signed on Dec. 18, 2024 — the same day as the shooting in Boca Raton. It is unclear whether the warrant was related to the shooting. Boca Raton police have not elaborated on what prompted Officer Super to fire his weapon.

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