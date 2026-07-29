Boca Raton police seek witnesses in fatal parking lot incident involving silver Mercedes SUV

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in Boca Raton are seeking witnesses in connection with a death investigation that occurred earlier this week.

According to a news release, police said the death occurred in the parking lot of 6500 Park of Commerce Boulevard on Monday.

Between 8:20 a.m. and 9:10 a.m., investigators said there was a domestic disturbance in the parking lot between a man and a woman, involving a silver Mercedes SUV.

Police said at some point, the 38-year-old man was struck by the vehicle, causing fatal injuries.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone who was in the area during this time or who may have information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact Officer Felix at the Boca Raton Police Department at (561) 620-6163.