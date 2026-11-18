BOCA RATON, Fla. — A massive indoor pickleball facility is opening its doors in Boca Raton.

Boca Paddle by City Pickle is officially welcoming players to 25 brand-new courts. It's the city's first fully climate-controlled indoor pickleball and padel club.

Day passes cost $40, with Boca Raton residents getting $5 off. The center also features a restaurant and bar, a shop, and fitness and recovery spaces like a sauna and cold plunge.

One of its co-founders says Boca Paddle is unlike anything else in the city. Boca Raton's mayor says the city is the right fit for this type of facility.

The area that we're in right now, here in North Park, is in need of revitalization. And this facility, by itself, takes a huge step in that direction to help revitalize this part of the city," Boca Raton Mayor Andy Thomson said.

The facility will also be the home of a new professional team.

"I'm excited that we're a home for the Palm Beach Royals, which is major league pickleball's newest franchise. They paid $16 million last year. They're going to be based here," Boca Paddle Co-Founder Brian Levine said.

By the numbers, the facility spans 100,000 square feet and cost around $20 million to build. It has 14 indoor pickleball courts and nine outdoor courts, along with two padel courts.

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