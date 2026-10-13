Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency approves 8-story social, wellness club near Sanborn Square

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency has approved a proposal for a private social and wellness club near Sanborn Square.

The eight-story project would bring restaurants, wellness centers and major redevelopment to the area.

The proposal comes as multiple major projects are reshaping the downtown corridor, including the Aletto mixed-use development and the previously approved Mizner Plaza hotel project.

Supporters say the club could bring new customers and tax revenue to the area, while some residents worry about increased traffic, parking demand and what they consider overdevelopment.

