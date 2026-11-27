BOCA RATON, Fla. — Federal authorities intercepted a boat carrying six people off the coast of Boca Raton in what the U.S. Coast Guard described as a suspected migrant smuggling operation.

Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crews stopped the suspicious 25-foot vessel Sunday, according to the Coast Guard.

Officials said four Dominican nationals and two U.S. citizens were aboard.

Five people were transferred to Homeland Security Investigations agents for further investigation, according to the Coast Guard. One person was later transferred to The Bahamas on Monday by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser.

"These illegal migrant smuggling ventures are extremely dangerous and place families in danger of being lost at sea," Lt. Felix Cedeno, a Southeast District response enforcement officer, said in a Friday statement.

Cedeno said the Coast Guard continues working with other agencies to intercept attempts to unlawfully enter the United States by sea.

The Coast Guard said it maintains a continual presence with partner agencies across the Florida Straits and other parts of the Caribbean as part of Operation Vigilant Sentry and Operation Bahamas, Turks and Caicos.

Authorities did not provide information about potential charges or identify the people aboard the vessel.