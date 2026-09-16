3 Boca Raton firefighters taken to hospital after fire truck rear-ended on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Three Boca Raton firefighters were taken to the hospital after crews responded Wednesday morning to a crash in the southbound express lanes of Interstate 95, according to Fire Rescue.

Officials said crews responded to the crash at about 6 a.m.

While crews were clearing up the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said a 21-year-old man rear-ended the fire truck.

Three Boca Raton firefighters were inside the fire truck at the time.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while two others were taken for evaluation as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.

The FHP is investigating the incident.