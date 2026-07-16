Belle Glade community rallies to support family after crash kills father and his 2 young sons

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A Belle Glade community is mourning after a crash this week killed a father and his two young sons, and neighbors are stepping up to help the grieving family.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Joel Rodriguez lost control of his vehicle on Gator Boulevard Tuesday morning, crossed lanes and spiraled into a canal. Rodriguez, his 10-year-old son Joel Rodriguez Jr. and his 5-year-old son Jacob Rodriguez were all killed.

Markings on the ground show the path deputies say the driver took before the crash. Cartons of eggs and debris remain inside the canal. Broken glass and tire marks are visible on the embankment.

The deadly crash has sparked the Belle Glade community to rally around the Rodriguez family. Norman's Drive Thru is collecting 100% of monetary donations for the family.

Erin Hodges, general manager of Norman's Drive Thru, said the response reflects the spirit of the community.

"That's what we're like out in the Glades, if somebody needs help, lend a helping hand," Hodges said.

Hodges said the mother of the two boys is a longtime customer at Norman's Drive Thru, making the loss feel personal.

"It makes me feel that I'm doing my part," Hodges said. "If it were me, I would want my community to band together and help my family out."

Hodges said she was devastated when she heard the news.

"I heard the news, it was just so heartbreaking," Hodges said.

She said the tragedy is a reminder of life's uncertainty.

"It's very scary. ... You don't ever know what's gonna happen," Hodges said.

Hodges said the community's response reflects values passed down through generations.

"This is something we've been taught generation by generation to just be together in a time of need," Hodges said.

Hodges said Norman's Drive Thru will collect donations through the funeral next week. Several other businesses in Belle Glade are also collecting donations.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the crash remains under investigation.

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