Authorities identify 3 killed, including 2 children, after pickup truck overturns into Belle Glade canal

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Three people, including two children, were killed after a pickup truck overturned into a canal Tuesday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 7:19 a.m. in the 1200 block of Gator Boulevard.

Investigators said a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Gator Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and crossed into the westbound lane. The truck then swerved back, rotated clockwise, left the roadway and overturned into a canal, where it came to rest submerged on its roof.

The driver, identified as Joel Rodriguez Roa, 48, and two passengers — an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy — were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

