West Palm Beach mother living out of car after apartment condemned amid mold concerns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On the front door of Danielle Logan's apartment, she finds a bright red sticker telling her not to enter.

It's next to an eviction notice from Waverly Apartments warning that she and her children need to be out by Nov. 16.

WPTV first reported about Logan's struggles with mold in her home in September.

Crews wore hazardous material-like suits checking for mold, which had Logan worried about her health.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV Danielle Logan shows WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman the eviction notice on the front door of her unit at Waverly Apartments in West Palm Beach.

"I'm terrified," she said. "I have kids to live for."

The bright orange sign outside Logan's apartment door reads, "Danger Keep Out," a warning that the building is unsafe.

She believes it's the entire building of 36 units. A representative at Waverly's office said it applies only to Logan's unit.

"It's really the unit, 619," Whitney Carroll said, referring to the Logan family apartment.

Carroll is the executive director of the Palm Beach County Planning and Zoning Department.

Her office cited Waverly Apartments for performing work in Logan's unit without a permit and for having the interior structure in disrepair.

Carroll said the condemnation signs on both Logan's door and on the main entrance to the building are to warn other tenants and the apartment complex's owners that high levels of mold were found in one apartment.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV

"The property owner has 30 days to prove or apply for permits for the remediation activity and also have testing done to show that there is no further mold moving into the other units," Carroll said.

WPTV contacted Waverly's manager, who directed WPTV to its corporate owner, Highmark Residential, for a response to the condemnation notice. WPTV did not get a returned call.

As others wonder if the mold spread to their units, Logan is looking for another place to live and a way to get her family's belongings out of an apartment she can't legally enter.

"When we left, we left with the shoes and clothes," Logan said.

Logan said she and her children have been sleeping in the family's car for two months because she doesn't want them exposed to mold.

"We have nothing," she said.

For additional legal help, if you suspect mold in your apartment, contact: