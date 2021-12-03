Semmie Williams Jr. used Tri-Rail to travel between Miami, Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Semmie Williams Jr. used public transportation, including Tri-Rail, to get to and from Miami before and after he is alleged to have killed Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens, police told Contact 5 on Friday.

But what Tri-Rail stations he might have used and how he got to and from Palm Beach Gardens has not been made public.

The 14-year-old William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman was stabbed to death after he went out for a bicycle ride and never returned home.

WPTV/Palm Beach Gardens Police Department Ryan Rogers, 14, was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass in Palm Beach Gardens.

Contact 5 has also learned police contacted Tri-Rail for video, but no images are available.

Court documents claim there is evidence to show Williams, whom Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon described as a "homeless drifter," traveled to Palm Beach County on Nov. 15 and returned to Miami a day later, the same day Rogers' body was discovered off Central Boulevard.

Police said Williams stabbed the teen to death nearly an hour after he left his home on Nov. 15.

Williams was arrested Wednesday in Miami.

Court documents show Williams denied any interaction with Rogers when investigators interviewed him Nov. 26.

A motive and what allegedly brought Williams to the area remains a mystery.