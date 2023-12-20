Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

Riviera Beach City Council candidate back on ballot

A judge ruled Leroy Kelson is eligible to be on the ballot and can run for District 2
Leroy Kelson explains to WPTV why he believes he should be on the ballot for the city council in Rivera Beach.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Leroy Kelson explains to WPTV why he believes he should be on the ballot for the city council in Rivera Beach.
Leroy Kelson explains to WPTV why he believes he should be on the ballot for the city council in Rivera Beach.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 14:25:14-05

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A judge Wednesday morning ordered a candidate for Riviera Beach’s City Council to have his name on the ballot.

Last month, Riviera Beach’s city clerk told candidate Leroy Kelson he was not eligible to be on the ballot, because he paid his filing fee with a certified check, when the law only allows filing fees to be paid by checks from official campaign organizations.

Kelson said he tried to fix this offering to exchange a campaign check before the filing deadline, and the clerk refused.

Wednesday morning a judge found Kelson made a good faith effort to abide by the rules, allowing him to be a candidate in the city’s District 2.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE

Email the Contact 5 Investigators
Share your news tips and story ideas with WPTV's investigations team.