Riviera Beach City Council candidate back on ballot

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A judge Wednesday morning ordered a candidate for Riviera Beach’s City Council to have his name on the ballot.

Last month, Riviera Beach’s city clerk told candidate Leroy Kelson he was not eligible to be on the ballot, because he paid his filing fee with a certified check, when the law only allows filing fees to be paid by checks from official campaign organizations.

Kelson said he tried to fix this offering to exchange a campaign check before the filing deadline, and the clerk refused.

Wednesday morning a judge found Kelson made a good faith effort to abide by the rules, allowing him to be a candidate in the city’s District 2.