Reports: Grand jury in South Florida may be wrapping up probe of former president Trump  

'All I know is this, everything I did was right,' Donald Trump says
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 18:16:55-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — NBC news reports Donald Trump’s lawyers met with US Department of Justice officials Mondday, including Special Counsel Jack Smith.  

Trump’s lawyers did not comment.  

Last August, FBI agents took out 33 boxes from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, claiming the boxes contained presidential records mixed in with top-secret classified materials.

Experts said it's indicating they were looking at potential violations of the Espionage Act.  

South Florida attorney David Weinstein is a former federal prosecutor of white-collar crimes.  

He said the meeting between Trump’s lawyers and federal prosecutors is a sign that the grand jury probe in South Florida may be wrapping up.  

“To me it’s not unusual that the former president’s lawyers set a meeting, with the special prosecutor in Washington to sit down and essentially say," Weinstein said, "'We don’t think you have enough to charge our client, or if you do it’s a really close call and we think you should err on the side of caution and not charge our client.’” 

Former President Trump defended himself of any wrongdoing at a Fox News Town Hall last week.  

“All I know is this, everything I did was right,” Trump said. “We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100%.”  

Trump has claimed he “declassified” those documents and in a social media post yesterday said, “How can the Department of Justice charge me, who did nothing wrong, when no other Presidents were charged.”  

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
