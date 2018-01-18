PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL - 24-year-old Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy Andrew Cano has been identified as the deputy who pulled the trigger on Saturday in what is the agency's first reported and deadly deputy-involved shooting of 2016.

Cano was hired by PBSO in October 2013.

According to PBSO, just after 11am, Cano pulled over 19-year-old Henry Bennett for a traffic stop in the Avenue D area of Belle Glade. That traffic stop turned deadly when, PBSO says, Bennett started running away, ignoring the deputy's orders to stop.

In a news conference shortly after the shooting on Saturday, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters that Bennett was armed with a gun and turned around, pointing the gun at the deputy. According to the Sheriff, that's when deputy Cano shot Bennett. Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Contact 5 Investigators have requested deputy Cano's personnel records. While this is believed to be Cano's first deputy-involved shooting at BPSO, it is not the first time he's pointed a gun at someone.

Since PBSO started tracking when deputies point their guns at people last April, deputy Cano has logged 9 separate incidents in 9 months. Two of those incidents happened within hours of each other. All the incidents were reviewed and found to be justified by PBSO.

For the latest Contact 5 Investigation or If you have an investigative tip or story idea for the Contact 5 Investigators, follow Katie on Facebook or Twitter.