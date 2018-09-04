Contact 5 is learning more about the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for possessing and sharing child pornography.

Internal affairs records show Deputy Kurt Castaldo was once investigated for allegedly having marijuana in his home.

Contact 5 went through 800 pages of Kurt Castaldo's personnel file.

Investigators arrested him recently after they said the found a Tumblr account belonging to him, which uploaded sexually explicit photos and videos of young boys.

Records show Castaldo most recently completed training classes for child sex crimes in December.

According to his personnel file, Castaldo had been disciplined 3 prior times for abusing sick leave.

We also learned that in 2016, law enforcement went to an apartment looking for a wanted fugitive. There, they noticed a PBSO squad car in front and smelled marijuana.

Deputies say "they made contact with Castaldo" and found 6 grams of pot inside of the apartment.

When deputies got a search warrant for the apartment, they said they found "large clear plastic bags which are indicative of someone who may be distributing narcotics."

Castaldo was put on administrative leave for three months but the internal investigation came back unsubstantiated and there was no discipline. He faced no criminal charges either.

Castaldo's wife was given a notice to appear for possession.

Castaldo is currently out on bond and on administrative leave from PBSO.

He is not allowed to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18.

