A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office road patrol deputy is facing eight child porn-related charges.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Kurt Castaldo is on administrative leave with pay.

He was booked Wednesday and charges include cruelty toward a child/direct promote sexual performance by a child, obscene material possession, obscene communication and use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

PBSO issued the following statement:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and never forgets about its duty to preserve the public’s trust. Unfortunately, sometimes an employee makes a bad decision which leads to misconduct. D/S Castaldo’s misconduct was reported, investigated and subsequently determined to be criminal in nature, resulting in the charges. The Sheriff’s Office will remain vigilant to ensure that our efforts are professional and meet the high standards that the public has come to expect.

At his first court appearance, Castaldo told the judge he hasn't been able to contact an attorney. His hearing was rescheduled for Friday. He will remain in jail overnight.