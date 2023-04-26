Palm Beach International Film Festival cancels screenings leaving filmmakers angry

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One of the many movies that were supposed to be screened at the Palm Beach International Film Festival, was Shara Ashley Zeiger’s silent movie, “I Moustache You.”

“Like a play on ‘I must ask you a question.' But I mustache you, with the curlies,” said Zeiger as she pointed to where a mustache would be.

Zeiger flew her family down from New York, hoping her parents and friends in Delray Beach could be part of the festival.

And then she got the news this weekend.

“They canceled everything,” said the filmmaker. “It just really doesn’t feel good. I mean we spent all this money to come down here. We had to get a plane, we had to rent a car.”

“There’s some pretty upset people right now who are here right now and don’t have a screening venue for in some cases, their world premieres,” Zeiger said.

Palm Beach County Film and TV Commissioner Michelle Hillery, who points out her public organization is not connected to the Palm Beach International Film Festival.

She’s helped a couple of filmmakers, who feel cheated by the cancelation of so many events get private screenings at a Lake Worth mom and pop theater.

But the Palm Beach International Film Festival, according to its website, is now virtual, with no local screenings.

“It’s unfortunate we have to talk about our industry in this negative way for an industry that has such a positive impact in our community,” added Hillery.

A letter to filmmakers from festival director Kevin Mills blamed a lack of a theaters to screen movies in person.

Zeiger’s movie is being screened at other festivals this week but not in Palm Beach County.

“I had two other film festivals I could have gone to,” said Zeiger. “But I chose to come here this week and so money has been spent and there are things I can’t get back, you know, that’s what it is.”

Contact 5 tried to reach Palm Beach International Film Festival organizer Kevin Mills, but when WPTV called the number for the festival, a man answering said Mills is no longer with the organization and the organization has no comment.