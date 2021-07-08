Palm Beach County looks to implement changes after Surfside building collapse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County officials are working to make changes following the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside.

Contact 5 has learned that Palm Beach County's building division will seek direction from county commissioners next Tuesday on developing and implementing a program to evaluate the safety of buildings in the county.

Palm Beach County currently does not have a 40-year building inspection or recertification program like Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

However, Palm Beach County does have unsafe building regulations and currently relies on complaints from residents and property owners.

Several municipalities in the county have also said they are considering making changes.