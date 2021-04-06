Lawmakers react to national profile on disparities in Fla.’s vaccine rollout plan

On Sunday, CBS’s 60 Minutes aired a piece that took aim at Florida’s vaccine rollout plan.

“There’s a lot of blame to go around at this point in the state of Florida, some of it I think the legislature deserves, some of it I think our statewide officials deserve,” said Democratic Representative Evan Jenne of Broward County. Jenne is also a co-House minority leader this session.

Jenne said he didn’t see the full episode, which compared the state’s rollout plan to “The Hunger Games,” but he said he’s seen enough living and working in Florida as the state started distributing vaccines.

“I’m still hopeful that there will be some sort of significant review of everything that happened the last 12 or 13 months,” Jenne said on Monday during a zoom roundtable with reporters.

The piece, which didn’t reveal any new information from what local and state media (including our station) have been reporting on for months, questioned the Governor’s political connection to its first distributor, Publix, which donated $100,000 to Governor DeSantis’ campaign a few weeks before the Governor announced the grocer would be distributing vaccines. The report also raised suspicion over the state's entire vaccine distribution plan which has appeared to favor the rich.

Examples in the piece included how the wealthy town of Palm Beach was granted among the earliest doses of the vaccine and Manatee County’s Lakewood Ranch, where two wealthier zip codes were given vaccine priority through one of the state’s pop-up vaccination clinics. The exclusive access to the predominantly Republican community ignited a defensive and threatening Governor Ron DeSantis when he was asked questions about it by local and state media back in March.

The 60 Minutes piece prompted its share of political punches by Florida politicos.

Tonight @60Minutes is exposing the nation to @GovRonDeSantis’ failings & corruption during the pandemic.



But don’t lose hope.

Stay engaged.

Florida can and will do better soon. — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) April 4, 2021

Democrat Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, said to be making a run for Governor next year tweeted the piece was “exposing the nation to DeSantis’ failings and corruption…”

U.S. Senator Charlie Crist also said to be eyeing a bid for Governor called the episode “explosive” and its findings, “appalling.”

But supporters of DeSantis were quick to set the record straight too.

@60Minutes I said this before and I’ll say it again. @Publix was recommended by @FLSERT and @HealthyFla as the other pharmacies were not ready to start. Period! Full Stop! No one from the Governors office suggested Publix. It’s just absolute malarkey. https://t.co/obkqYcbrzt — Jared MASKowitz 😷 (@JaredEMoskowitz) April 4, 2021

The Vice-Chairman of Florida’s GOP tweeted it was a hit piece while outgoing Division of Emergency Management Director, Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat, defended the state’s decision to use Publix as its first distributor. In a tweet Sunday night, Moskowitz said it was his agency and Florida’s health department who recommended the Governor give the green light to the Lakeland-based grocer, not the Governor’s office and any impression of political favoritism was, “absolute malarkey,” Moskowitz tweeted.

This @60Minutes hit job on @GovRonDeSantis is a crock of sh#t.



Seniors were prioritized for vaccine, DeSantis was criticized for breaking from CDC and he turned out to be right.



Now, in the name of 2024, the media is generating a new narrative to attack. All b.s. #FlaPol — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) April 4, 2021

The governor and Publix have and continue to deny any political ‘pay to play’ allegation. Meantime, Florida continues to hold vaccination clinics in minority and underserved communities around the state.