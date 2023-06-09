Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

Jury makeup in potential Trump trial could be critical, expert says

People's feeling about Trump could impact panel selection, Florida jury consultant says
Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 16:11:38-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If the indictment of former President Donald Trump makes it to trial, the makeup of the jury could be critical to the trial's outcome.

WPTV Contact 5 spoke to a consultant Friday who said jury selection could be tricky because much of the public has strong feelings about Trump — pro and con.  

Michael Boucher is a Florida-based jury consultant who recently analyzed potential jurors in former Alaska governor Sarah Palin's lawsuit against the New York Times.  

Boucher said in the Trump case prosecutors will likely be looking for those involved in what some might call progressive causes, like people who take part in the #MeToo movement or celebrate Gay Pride events.  

He said Trump's legal team will be looking at a different type of prospective juror.  

"The kind of people who are fed up with the status quo in our country. The ones who feel that there is some truth to conspiratorial theories in the underbelly of our government," Boucher said. "The ones who feel the ends justify the means. If you do something wrong, but you do it for the right reasons, that's OK."  

Boucher adds both sides will want to weed out potential jurors who badly want to serve, like the type that might see television interviews or book deals as a future result. These types of jurors have biases that can lead to a mistrial.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7

Email the Contact 5 Investigators
Share your news tips and story ideas with WPTV's investigations team.