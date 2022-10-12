Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

Indian River County builder arrested following multiple complaints by residents about unfinished projects

Dillon Zayne Slater accused of defrauding victims out of nearly $400,000
A builder's license has been suspended in Indian River County after several customers spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, and their homes were never completed.
Dillon Slater arrest, Indian River County builder, Oct. 12, 2022
Posted at 1:07 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 13:11:41-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An Indian River County builder was arrested Wednesday after Contact 5 reported earlier this year that several customers spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, and their homes were never completed.

Dillon Zayne Slater, 30, the owner of Slater Construction, faces multiple charges after the sheriff's office said he defrauded members of the community.

Detectives said Slater and his company deceived at least four people for numerous projects that were either never started or abandoned before completion.

The victims were defrauded out of nearly $400,000, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Slater faces the following charges:

  • Organized Fraud of over $50,000
  • Scheme to Defraud a Financial Institution
  • Stop Payment with the Intent to Defraud

Authorities said Slater, who was already on probation, was arrested while also being served with a violation of probation warrant.

Slater, who lives near Vero Beach, had his building license suspended in June.

Some of his alleged victims told WPTV that they gave Slater more than $100,000 in cash upfront for projects that were never completed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms

Email the Contact 5 Investigators
Share your news tips and story ideas with WPTV's investigations team.